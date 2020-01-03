Making Vitamins A Habit With Subscriptions

Today In Data

Making Vitamins A Consistent Consumer Habit With Subscriptions

By PYMNTS
Posted on
The share of younger adults taking vitamins has consistently climbed, especially in the last five years. Ritual, a vitamin-on-subscription service, is riding the wave of the increasing popularity of vitamin products for younger, more connected consumers. Aside from making its offering transparent and appealing, the company’s goal is to build its product into a consistent consumer habit. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2016: The year Ritual put out its first product, the Essential for Women daily vitamin.

78 percent: Share of adults over the age of 55 who take at least one vitamin supplement.

65 percent: Share of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 who reported taking at least one daily vitamin supplement in 2015.

59 percent: Share of Ritual customers who had never tried vitamin supplements when they signed on.

$30: Cost of a monthly multivitamin subscription at Ritual.

