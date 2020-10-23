New Approaches To D2C Sales And B2B Payments

More and more companies are looking to go it alone through direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales thanks to a surge in digitization brought about by the coronavirus. In one case, a post-pandemic disruption of digital marketplaces has powered growth for VTEX’s D2C business with retailers and brands. And in B2B payments, companies are rethinking their AP and AR procedures as old-school transaction methods become difficult to follow amid the pandemic. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

3K: Minimum number of storefronts VTEX powers for global brands like Sony, Walmart, Coca-Cola and Nestle.

$225M: Amount VTEX raised in a Series D funding round that valued it at $1.7 billion.

78%: Share of financial professionals who often have to tap sales teams for help handling AR tasks.

64%: Portion of SMBs that are trying to discourage clients from paying with paper during the pandemic.

$3.6T: Projected value of sales made worldwide via B2B marketplaces by 2024.