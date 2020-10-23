Today In Data

New Approaches To D2C Sales And B2B Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
New Approaches To D2C Sales And B2B Payments

More and more companies are looking to go it alone through direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales thanks to a surge in digitization brought about by the coronavirus. In one case, a post-pandemic disruption of digital marketplaces has powered growth for VTEX’s D2C business with retailers and brands. And in B2B payments, companies are rethinking their AP and AR procedures as old-school transaction methods become difficult to follow amid the pandemic. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

3K: Minimum number of storefronts VTEX powers for global brands like Sony, Walmart, Coca-Cola and Nestle.

$225M: Amount VTEX raised in a Series D funding round that valued it at $1.7 billion.

78%: Share of financial professionals who often have to tap sales teams for help handling AR tasks.

64%: Portion of SMBs that are trying to discourage clients from paying with paper during the pandemic.

$3.6T: Projected value of sales made worldwide via B2B marketplaces by 2024.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.0K
Payment Methods

Visa Expands Tap To Phone To 15 Countries

4.2K
Amazon

Amazon Introduces No-Charge One-Hour Pickup At Whole Foods

2.9K
B2B Payments

Rep. Patrick McHenry: SMBs Need More PPP Stimulus; Big Tech Bashing ‘Irksome’

2.2K
B2B Payments

Finexio Raises $23M Towards Providing AP Payments Tools

2.1K
Digital Banking

European Banking Federation On The EU’s Shift To Digital, Data-Driven Financial Services

medicare advantage, moms meals, incomm, payments, healthcare, seniors
2.0K
Healthcare

InComm Partners With Mom’s Meals To Serve Medicare Advantage Seniors

1.8K
Consumer Payments

Report: Sephora: Why (Payment) Variety Is The Spice Of Life For Beauty Retailers

Uber Weighs Backup Plan If CA Labor Law Stands
1.8K
Gig Economy

Uber Weighs Backup Plan If Controversial California Labor Law Stands

1.6K
Loyalty & Rewards

Welcome To The Decade Of Sustainability Rewards

allbirds, sneakers, startup, sustainable, clothing
1.6K
Retail

Sneaker Startup Allbirds Debuts Clothing Line

1.5K
Omnicommerce

GE’s FX Payments Chief On Optimizing FX And Supply Chain Efficiencies

1.5K
B2B Payments

Billtrust CEO On Delivering The Perfect B2B Payment

1.5K
IPO

Paya CEO On Going Public And The Middle Market’s Business Payments Opportunity

1.5K
Innovation

How To Build A Super App: First, Find The Biggest Consumer Pain

RVshare Nets $100M, Seeks To Rev Up RV Rentals
1.5K
Investments

RVshare Nets $100M In Funding, Seeks To Rev Up RV Rentals