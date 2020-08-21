Today In Data

The Pandemic’s Effect On eLearning Platforms And Deliveries

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Pandemic’s Effect On eLearning Platforms

Some families and students are turning to online tutoring amid the pandemic, as adults are navigating digital platforms to access instructors who can help them refresh their skills. Global platforms fuel these connections, but it’s essential for them to offer compelling and convenient payment experiences. And in retail, delays at the United States Postal Service are beginning to impact eCommerce deliveries. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$325B: Projected value of the global eLearning sector by 2025.

91.6%: Share of first-class and priority mail packages delivered on time in July by USPS.

83: Number of countries in which PayPal users can send but not receive funds.

70%: Share of freelancers who desired to be paid digitally in 2019.

$12.8B: Expected increase in the U.S. eLearning market’s value from 2020 to 2024.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

healthcare
3.7K
Payment Methods

Blackhawk Distributes Gift Cards To Health Workers In California

3.0K
Smarter Payments

Keeping Online Tutors From Saying ‘Au Revoir’ To eLearning Platforms

Reliance Industries
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Buys Majority Stake In Pharma Delivery Company Netmeds

2.8K
Retail

Airports Consider How To Use Space Amid Falling Retail Sales

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
2.7K
Google

Google Asks FCC For OK To Test 6G Service

REPAY Unveils Sage 500 Technology Integration For B2B Payments
2.6K
B2B Payments

REPAY Lowers Business Card Acceptance Costs In Sage ERP

Walmart CEO Hints At Walmart+’s Future Rollout
2.5K
Walmart

Walmart Drops New Walmart+ Clues

2.4K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Tells Sellers To Ship On Prime 2-Day Schedule

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In CA
2.3K
Ridesharing

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In California

2.2K
Earnings

Kohl’s Digital Sales Surge 58 Pct Amid The Pandemic’s Digital Shift

2.1K
Amazon Delivery

Trump Calls For Amazon To Cover Post Office Costs With Higher Rates

NYC Restaurants Could Close In Cold Weather
2.1K
Economy

Cuomo: NYC Restaurants May Have To Close In Colder Weather

What Banks Need To Know About AR Digitization
2.0K
Accounts Receivable

What Banks Need To Know About Corporates’ AR Digitization Journeys

Corporates Explore Path To AP Automation
2.0K
B2B Payments

AP Automation: The Three ‘P’s’ Of Standing Out In The Crowd

Apple Inc.
1.8K
Apple

Apple’s Long, Strange Trip To A $2T Valuation