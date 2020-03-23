Restaurant Delivery Amid The Coronavirus

The coronavirus has caused many restaurants to stop table service and has put renewed focus on their abilities to manage and fulfill delivery orders. The popularity of ordering in, however, is not a new trend, given the rise in the number of digital food orders over the past few years. But the pandemic-related increase in demand will provide food brands with a larger chance to test and demonstrate their new order-to-go tech. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

100: Number of locations in Chicago and NYC where Grubhub piloted new carryout solutions.

45 percent: Share of all Domino’s U.S. business represented by carry-out orders in Q3 2019.

41 percent: Portion of U.K. consumers who prefer self-serve kiosks to cashiers.

33: Number of additional U.S. cities where Uber Eats will deliver Starbucks orders.

23 percent: Increase in the number of digital food orders between 2015 and 2019.