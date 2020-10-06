Retailers Double Down On Digital Initiatives

Fleet Feet has harnessed its technology-first strategy to obtain, maintain and expand its customer base – even while its retail locations were shuttered early in the pandemic. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies such as Kellogg’s are stepping up their direct-to-consumer (D2C) efforts, while Petco is offering a new subscription option. And overall, consumers have forced large merchants to double down on their digital-first game. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

374: Number of days that most consumers in September said it would take before they would be comfortable re-engaging in their routine activities.

181: Number of Fleet Feet stores in 37 states.

70M: Approximate number of Americans who are very or extremely likely to select a merchant based on the availability of digital, touchless offerings.

54.6%: Share of consumers who in the past year have used D2C channels to purchase CPG products or nonperishable items.

$19: Monthly cost of a Petco Vital Care membership, which requires an annual commitment.