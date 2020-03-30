Retailers Use Delivery, Discounts To Stay Afloat

Today In Data

Retailers Use Delivery And Deep Discounting To Stay Afloat

Retailers are beginning to deliver to consumers’ homes or ramping up their ability to do so during the coronavirus crisis. Adore Me has made its in-home lingerie delivery service a higher priority, while Caviar has doubled down on its business model. And in brick-and-mortar retail, the gap between essential and non-essential retail continues to grow as deep discounters and dollar stores bring on more stores, employees and revenue. All this, Today in Data.

2018: The year Adore Me launched its Elite try-at-home service.

220 percent: Growth of Adore Me’s try-at-home segment from 2018 to 2019.

30 percent: Share of Adore Me’s new customers who typically choose to shop via the try-at-home Elite model.

$20M: Amount that Caviar has earmarked to promote its member restaurants.

$2: The hourly pay increase that Big Lots gave its workers.

