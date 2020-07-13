Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and other food service companies are quickly changing their operations during COVID-19. A number of these enterprises are putting new technologies into place online and in store to make sure diners can seamlessly and safely make their orders. And, in retail, the recovery is on in states where the virus has been under relative control, but it is decidedly off in states that are suffering through new rises in cases. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$240B: Approximate amount recent research suggests the restaurant industry will lose in revenue by the end of this year.

134%: Increase in online food orders from restaurants during COVID-19.

80%: Share of on-the-go payments made with Starbucks’ mobile app prior to COVID-19.

25%: Proportion of quick-service restaurants (QSR) operating with formal digital strategies.

22%: Share by which overall retail visits in New York were down year over year the week of June 15.