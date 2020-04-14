Today In Data

Small Business Economic Survival Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
SMB Economic Survival Amid The Coronavirus

The SBA PPP rescue relief effort started taking applications from banks on behalf of their small business customers on April 3. Many of those small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) had already begun working with their commercial bankers to gear up for that go-live day immediately after the passage of the CARES Act. But the effort didn’t do much to change how SMBs felt about their odds of surviving the pandemic’s economic impact. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

83%: Share of Main Street SMBs that expect to run out of cash before they can reopen and make sales without any government assistance.

71%: Portion of consumers who say it will take the availability of a vaccine before they can feel comfortable resuming their normal activities.

47%: Share of Main Street SMBs that believe they will deplete their cash before demand comes back, even with PPP funds.

44: Number of states that have moderate to severe lockdowns in place.

8%: Profit margin of a typical nail or hair salon.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
7.7K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
6.6K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
6.5K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
5.4K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus

PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans
5.2K
Disbursements

PayPal Approved To Process SMB PPP Loans

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
4.8K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

SoftBank SoftBank
4.7K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
4.5K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
3.9K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
3.3K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
2.9K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

Apple Apple
2.8K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
2.8K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal

Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage
2.7K
Coronavirus

Charmin And Unrolling The Mystery Of The Great Toilet Paper Shortage