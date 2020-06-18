Today In Data

The Future Of Buy Now, Pay Later And eCommerce In Retail

Consumers want to invest in high-end items and home improvement projects to enhance their surroundings even amid economic concerns. This desire has led to increasing interest in buy now, pay later (BNPL) options for shoppers and merchants. And the dramatic consumer shift to Digital 3.0 is comprising nearly half of the retail growth in the U.S. All this, Today in Data.

15,000: Minimum count of merchants or brands that are offering or plan to offer BNPL.

85%: Proportion of retail sales that stores accounted for as of 2019.

56%: Share of Australian BNPL consumers who are between the ages of 14 and 34.

9M: Number of customers Afterpay has attracted since its U.S. launch in 2018.

16%: Percentage by which Chinese online retail sales are projected to rise for the year as a whole.

