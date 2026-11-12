United Blocks AI Agents as Airbnb and OpenAI Build Their Own

Highlights
United Airlines is blocking unauthorized third-party AI agents from booking its flights, a month after JPMorgan Chase barred outside agents from acting in customer accounts.
Airbnb will begin rolling out its own AI travel agent in the first half of 2027, while OpenAI acquired Odessia, a startup whose agent planned and booked trips.
Seventy percent of consumers are interested in using agentic AI for travel planning, according to PYMNTS Intelligence, though traffic from large language models remains below 1% of room nights at Booking Holdings.
Airlines and travel booking platforms are splitting over whether to allow third-party artificial intelligence (AI) agents to handle reservations or build their own assistants to retain control over customers and transactions.
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