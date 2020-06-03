Travel Payments

Will ‘Travel Bubbles’ Get Consumers Interested In International Travel Again?

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The summer travel season is upon the Northern Hemisphere, and while many consumers would normally be setting their sights on visiting new lands, international travel seems to be by and large on hold for summer 2020. Too many people fear contracting coronavirus while traveling abroad. Are “travel bubbles” the answer?

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania started the idea of “travel bubbles,” allowing residents of the three nations to move between them but keeping out all other international travelers who could contaminate the “bubble.” Islands like Fiji and Bali, which rely heavily on tourism and boast low infection rates so far, have also been clamoring to create travel bubbles to attract tourists from Asian nations where infections are low thanks to tracking-and-tracing efforts.

Meanwhile, Denmark and Norway are opening to each other on June 15, but have excluded nearby Sweden because that nation’s loose lockdown rules have led to COVID-19’s wider proliferation.

Australia and New Zealand are likewise reportedly planning to create a two-nation travel bubble and receive incoming flights from each other without restriction. Fiji, Israel and Costa Rica have expressed interest in joining as well.

“We’ll all get back to moving again, but in a different way,” said Scott Tasker, general manager at New Zealand’s Auckland Airport, told The New York Times. “This is a global shock to the aviation and tourism industry the likes of which we’ve never seen.”

Such moves come as the travel industry and government officials struggle with how to not only keep tourists safe from COVID-19, but convince them to book trips on the first place. PYMNTS’ recent consumer surveys found that only 2.8 percent of Americans see international travel as a top priority that would get them out of their homes. And the question about how to reinstate global travel has been superseded in many locales by a debate about whether international visitors are desirable at all.

Some countries are allowing foreign visitors, but requiring long quarantine periods (typically 14 days). Australia and New Zealand are developing a proposal to let some international travelers skirt a 14-day quarantine now in place. They hope to have the system up and running by the time their austral-summer travel season starts in September.

Travel providers are also looking at requiring masks and temperature checks at every new point of contact, as well as using contact-tracing apps and even testing potential travelers with coronavirus throat swabs.

Whether any of this will appeal to would-be tourists remains to be seen. Many travel executives believe interest in going abroad will simply remain markedly depressed for some time, likely until a COVID-10 vaccine becomes widely available.

“It’s just not going to be as free-flowing and spontaneous as it once was,” said Margy Osmond, chief executive of Australia’s largest tourism association and co-chair of the group working on travel between Australia and New Zealand, told the Times. “I don’t know that it will be more expensive — the jury is still out on that — but it will mean the average traveler has to take more responsibility.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
9.9K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

4.9K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

4.3K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

4.2K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo
3.7K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
3.6K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

3.4K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

3.4K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

3.4K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
3.3K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
3.3K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
3.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

contactless payments
2.8K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

2.8K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings
2.5K
Retail

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings