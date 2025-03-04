Sunrate and Atlas Partner on Travel Industry Cross-Border Payment Solutions

Sunrate and Atlas have partnered to address the travel industry’s cross-border payment challenges.

In this collaboration, Sunrate will integrate its travel payment solutions with Atlas’ Air Travel Retailing and Information Platform (ATRIP), the companies said in a Tuesday (March 4) press release.

Sunrate’s virtual and physical commercial cards enable customers to settle card spends in more than 15 currencies; customize card limits, use cases and other parameters; and access real-time transaction statements and reconciliation tools, according to the release.

Shawn Qin, head of card business at Sunrate, said in the release that the company’s partnership with Atlas will help travel businesses “navigate complex payment landscapes with agility and confidence.”

Atlas partners with 150 low-cost airlines and serves travel professionals around the world, per the release. Its platform provides its clients with access to low-cost carrier (LCC) content, fares and post-ticketing services.

Mary Li, CEO and founder of Atlas, said in the release that the partnership will provide “efficient, convenient and secure” payment infrastructure for the global travel ecosystem.

“The global payment ecosystem is constantly evolving, and keeping up with changing needs and regulations is no small task,” Li said. “That’s why Atlas is committed to working with the world’s leading payment providers to deliver the most up-to-date solutions to our customers.”

Nearly two-thirds of travel and tourism businesses cite B2B payments as at least a somewhat significant pain point, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Flywire collaboration, “Smart Receivables Playbook: Rethinking Payments Processing After the Pandemic.”

The report found that 20% of travel and tourism businesses said B2B payouts are a very or extremely significant pain point, and another 43% said they are a somewhat significant pain point. Only 38% of these businesses said B2B payouts are slightly or not at all significant pain points.

Sunrate partnered with Voxel, a provider of electronic invoice and B2B payment solutions for travel sellers, hotels and other players in the travel industry, in May to make it easier for Voxel and its clients to scale and expand in the Asia-Pacific region.

In April, Sunrate added Apple Pay to its global payment and treasury management platform, saying this option offers the company’s commercial credit card customers a safer, more secure and private way to pay.

