Visa Launches New Tool to Benchmark Middle-Market Working Capital Efficiency

For the past two years, PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa have explored the strategies and challenges facing Growth Corporates. These middle-market firms generate annual revenues between $50 million to $1 billion and can become tomorrow’s juggernauts. Central to two annual reports (the latest can be found here) is the role of external working capital — access to borrowing solutions that are vital for both day-to-day operations and long-term planning.

We’ve gathered insights from nearly 1,300 CFOs and treasurers across 23 countries, five global regions and eight industry segments. And we’ve learned that working capital management is both an art and a science. In short, mastering working capital management requires industry- and region-specific metrics. Creating a roadmap tailored to each enterprise has long been a challenge.

Until now.

Introducing the Growth Corporates Working Capital Index Dynamic Report

Today, PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa are launching the “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index” Dynamic Report. This interactive version of the annual report allows you to filter insights by region and industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of how your company can improve days payable outstanding (DPO) and optimize your strategies.

With trends at your fingertips, including year-over-year data from 2023 to today, the Dynamic Report highlights what sets top performers apart. Explore how improved access to external solutions can strengthen your financial performance. We cover tools such as:

Bank lines of credit

Invoice factoring

Virtual cards

And more!

The Growth Corporates Working Capital Performance Benchmark

Complementing the Dynamic Report, we’re also introducing the “Working Capital Performance Benchmark.” This advanced calculator helps you assess how your external funding strategies compare with industry peers.

You’ll begin with broad demographic inputs, such as operating regions, industry, and revenue range, before diving into supply chain metrics. The tool examines supplier integration in order and payment systems, trends in days sales outstanding (DSO) and DPO, inventory levels and preferred financing solutions and their impact.

And then, voilà: Your personalized Benchmark Report and Score provides a clear snapshot of where your firm stands. It will highlight strengths, pinpoint gaps and show how you compare to industry peers. It’s your blueprint for smarter working capital management and a call to action for what comes next.

What You’ll Learn

How your company’s strategies stack up against your peers using the Working Capital Performance Benchmark.

Which financial tools — such as corporate and virtual cards to bank credit lines and invoice financing — drive efficiency.

The bottom-line benefits of optimized capital management, as demonstrated by top performers.

Ready to elevate your company’s game? Don’t get left behind. Check out the new interactive “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index” to discover — and measure — the strategies that can transform your business.

About the Growth Corporates Working Capital Index Projects

“Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Benchmarking, Solutions, and Strategic Insights,” a PYMNTS Intelligence project commissioned by Visa, consists of two parts. The “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index,” presented here in dynamic form, is a study commissioned by Visa and conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence between May 21, 2024, and July 9, 2024, which evaluated the practices of 1,297 businesses across eight major industry groups, five global regions, and 23 countries. The firms evaluated using this framework earned Index scores ranging from 0 to 100. Higher Index scores indicate higher efficiency. Firms that scored in the top 20% of the Index were classified as top performers. The second part, the “Working Capital Performance Benchmark,” provides a calculator allowing companies generating annual revenues between $50 million and $1 billion to see how they compare to peers in their industry and region.

Access the Working Capital dynamic report and benchmarking tool here.