Walmart Expands Pets Offering As Spending on Pets Jumps

Walmart has announced expansions to its pet care offerings, including several new Pet Services centers.

The retail giant said Tuesday (Oct. 8) that it is widening access to its in-person and virtual veterinary care, grooming services, pet prescription delivery and food supplies.

“The pet category continues to be one of the most dynamic in retail, with a projected annual spending growth of 7% by 2030 and household expenses expected to reach $1,445 per pet by 2026,” Walmart said in a news release. “Veterinary services are now the second largest pet spending category after consumables and are expected to see continued growth as pet owners prioritize their pets’ wellbeing.”

Walmart said it is expanding its Pet Service Centers by opening new centers in five cities: Cumming and Alpharetta in Georgia, and Chandler, Glendale and Mesa in Arizona.

In addition, the company will on Oct. 18 officially launch its Walmart+ benefit with Pawp, giving members of its subscription program free, round-the-clock access to Pawp’s veterinary team.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown that, even when they are feeling financially pinched, consumers are hesitant to cut back on products for their pets.

“Consumer Inflation Sentiment Report: Consumers Cut Back by Trading Down,” which surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. consumers, found that 47% of shoppers had chosen to buy from a cheaper merchant for at least one grocery item due to inflation. While 33% downgraded their sources for personal care products and 32% for snacks, just 19% of grocery shoppers said they had sought out cheaper alternatives for pet food and supplies.

“People are still bringing pets into their family and at increased rates,” Jonathan Wainberg, general manager of Synchrony’s pet business, told PYMNTS in an interview earlier this year. “And they are spending more.”

PYMNTS wrote earlier this year about brands’ efforts to cater to pet parents’ desires to offer their four-legged family members human-level luxuries.

This was just after Lyft announced the launch of Pet rides, matching riders with a driver — one who is okay with pet passengers — for a $4 fee.

“At Lyft, we believe that everyone belongs, and that includes our four-legged family members,” Audrey Liu, executive vice president of rider experience at Lyft, said in a statement. “With Pet rides, we’re making it easier than ever for pet owners to get where they need to go with their pets, while also encouraging responsible pet ownership and adoption.”

Taking luxury to another level is BarkBox’s Bark Air, which allows dog owners to reserve flights on Gulfstream 550 private jets, letting their pets travel in the main cabin and not the cargo hold.