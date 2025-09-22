Walmart Adds Refrigerated Prescriptions to Same-Day Pharmacy Delivering Program

Walmart customers can now have refrigerated and reconstituted prescriptions delivered along with their groceries and other everyday items.

In addition, they can purchase these cold-chain prescriptions, which include things like insulin, GLP-1s and pediatric amoxicillin, in the same online order as other goods, the retailer said in a Monday (Sept. 22) press release.

“Adding refrigerated prescriptions to our Pharmacy Delivery capabilities is the result of listening to our customers, identifying where we can create even better, seamless experiences and keeping the communities we serve at the heart of what we do,” Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy at Walmart, said in the release.

With the addition of these prescriptions to its Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery, Walmart now delivers more than 90% of prescription medications, according to the release.

Customers must receive these deliveries in person and sign for the delivery via electronic signature, the release said. They can schedule the delivery around their availability.

When the prescription is filled, customers are notified and can select Same-Day Scheduled, On-Demand or Express delivery, per the release.

The bags used for packaging the Refrigerated Pharmacy Delivery medications are insulated to maintain the proper temperature and are constructed with light-blocking materials that protect the medications from UV and ambient light exposure, according to the release.

Customers can track the delivery in real time through the Walmart app, the release said.

Pharmacy Delivery is free to Walmart+ members and available for a fee to other customers, per the release.

“When a child is sick, parents can have antibiotics, tomato soup and a heating pad delivered right to their door — no store visit required,” the release said.

Walmart began the rollout of same-day delivery of other, non-refrigerated prescription medications in six states in October 2024, saying it planned to expand the service to 49 states by the end of 2025.

The company said at the time that with nearly 4,600 store locations with pharmacies, it would be able to deliver to more than 86% of U.S. households.

In January, Walmart said Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery was available in 49 states.

In that announcement, the firm said seven out of eight consumers choose a pharmacy based on convenience.