Esker Integrates Accounts Payable Solution With Microsoft ERPs

Esker now enables the real-time integration of its Esker Accounts Payable with two Microsoft cloud-enabled enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

The integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is enabled by an expansion of Esker’s Connectivity Suite, the provider of artificial intelligence-powered business solutions said in a Tuesday (Nov. 26) press release.

“An efficient office of the CFO requires seamless real-time connectivity that optimizes business operations, not just because users save time by no longer having to switch between applications, but also because the IT team does not have to maintain and support it,” Vincent Changala, Connectivity Suite project manager at Esker, said in the release.

Esker Accounts Payable automates, streamlines and simplifies accounts payable (AP) processes, according to the release.

When integrated with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERPs, the solution enables real-time reference data retrieval and invoice creation; automated and fully auditable purchase order (PO) and non-PO invoice posting; access to original invoice image and processing data; simplified invoice posting error management; and on-the-go invoice visibility and approval, the release said.

The integration can be made fully operational in a few days, per the release.

The advantages of AP automation are extensive, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Automating Accounts Payable for Cost Savings.” Companies that adopt these technologies can reduce the risks associated with fraud, enhance cash flow, and deliver enhanced reporting and insights.

Automation delivers similar benefits when it comes to accounts receivable (AR).

Among the AR executives who have adopted AR automation, 83% reported improved process efficiency and accuracy, and 75% report enhanced cash flow and savings, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Businesses at Risk: The High Cost of Manual AR Processes and What to Do About It,” a collaboration with Esker.

Businesses are increasingly using automation and AI to transform how they approach their AR function, Steve Smith, global director for strategic projects at Esker, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in October.

“AI can analyze historical data, identify patterns and help businesses make more informed decisions,” Smith said.

