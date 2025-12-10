CFOs and AI Help Emerging Enterprises Accelerate Time to Cash™
Watch more: How the Emerging Enterprise Business Is Accelerating Time to Cash
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Jeff Feuerstein is senior vice president of Paymode Product Management and Market Strategy for Bottomline, where he leads strategy and innovation for B2B payments modernization.
Prashanth Ravishankar is senior vice president for Coupa Advantage and Supplier Offerings, overseeing supplier networks, onboarding and automation across Coupa’s global platform.
Pamela Novoa Ralli is the head of product management at FIS, directing product strategy for AI-driven analytics, automation and enterprise financial operations.