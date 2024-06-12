Epicor Adds Product Information Management Capabilities With Kyklo Acquisition

Epicor acquired Kyklo to further its aim of providing businesses with “easy-to-use, practical, outcome-focused and responsible AI.”

The acquisition will add Kyklo’s product information management (PIM) and content-driven lead generation solutions to Epicor’s industry-specific enterprise software, the companies said in a Wednesday (June 12) press release.

“Our customers across the make, move and sell industries increasingly need to reach more prospects across more channels, with a relevant, accurate, content-rich digital experience that drives brand loyalty and repeat business,” Epicor CEO Steve Murphy said in the release.

Kyklo’s solutions augment Epicor’s existing offering, helping businesses deliver a digital experience designed to improve online product discovery, generate more sales-qualified leads and deliver a modern online buying experience, according to the release.

With the capabilities provided by Kyklo, Epicor customers can more easily create, manage and deploy product information across multiple channels; collaborate with suppliers for product content; and drive sales with product discovery tools, the release said.

The combination comes at a time when businesses are enhancing their digital strategies to meet the demands of B2B buyers who are looking online to transact with suppliers, per the release.

“Our mission has always been to deliver the best eCommerce platforms possible to help our industry customers create targeted, easy-to-use, personalized buying experiences that help them grow and succeed, and we are thrilled to join Epicor in continuing to elevate that work,” Kyklo CEO Remi Ducrocq said in the release.

The B2B marketplace has been getting a digital makeover, PYMNTS reported in March. The emergence of platform models, with payments and financing embedded into the platforms themselves, has been attracting investor interest and dollars.

On June 5, Breef added payment infrastructure to its online marketplace that connects brands and agencies, enabling brands to use a buy now, pay later (BNPL) approach to meet their marketing needs. The company said this offering eliminates concerns about upfront costs.

In April, TreviPay and Mirakl partnered to offer a centralized financing, invoicing and payment solution for marketplace businesses. The solution will be available to manufacturers, distributors and group purchasing organizations that use the Mirakl marketplace.

