9fin Acquires Bond Radar to Strengthen AI-Powered Analytics Platform

9fin said it deepened and broadened the data coverage and strengthened its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics platform for debt capital markets by acquiring Bond Radar.

The acquisition will provide 9fin with the historical data and broad market reach of Bond Radar, which is an intelligence and data provider for the international bond and loan markets, the companies said in a Monday (March 24) press release.

“By integrating Bond Radar’s market reach, client relationships and valuable historical transaction data, we are solidifying our position as the one-stop shop for debt market professionals, providing them with the comprehensive tools and insights they need to navigate today’s increasingly complex financial landscape,” 9fin CEO Steven Hunter said in the release.

The acquisition will accelerate 9fin’s expansion into new markets like investment grade debt and asset-based finance and into emerging markets Asia and Latin America, according to the release.

This will join 9fin’s coverage of high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, collateralized loan obligations, private credit and asset-based finance in Europe and the U.S., the release said.

The 9fin platform enables users to access AI tools, data and analytics across these asset classes, per the release.

Bond Radar Director Gregor Davis said in the release: “I am confident that integrating with 9fin’s platform will significantly extend our capacity to deliver our specialist coverage to a broader client base within the debt markets.”

9fin said in December that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round to invest further in its AI technology, grow its analytics team and accelerate its expansion in the U.S.

The company said at the time that since its Series A+ round in 2022, it has seen its annual recurring revenue grow 400% groupwide and its customer base double to include nearly 200 firms in global credit markets.

“By investing in the best product and engineering talent, we’ve dramatically increased product velocity, delivering capabilities to give our customers the best workflows, tools and insights, and helping them navigate easily through complex financial markets,” 9fin Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Huss El-Sheikh said in a Dec. 2 press release.