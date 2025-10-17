Fifth Third Sees Embedded Finance as a Growth Engine as Comerica Deal Looms

Highlights
Fifth Third reported steady growth in deposits and loans, with average demand deposits up 3% and consumer DDAs rising 6%.
CEO Tim Spence highlighted the pending Comerica acquisition as a catalyst for diversification, scale, and geographic expansion into 17 fast-growing U.S. metro areas.
Embedded finance continues to be a growth engine — Fifth Third’s Newline platform saw a 31% revenue increase as deposits exceeded $3.9 billion, fueled by partnerships with Stripe Treasury and other FinTechs.
Fifth Third Bancorp’s third quarter results showed growth in demand deposit accounts, embedded payments and limited exposure to NDFIs.