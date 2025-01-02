Food Service Tech Firm PAR Acquires Delaget for $132 Million

Food service technology company PAR Technology acquired Delaget, a restaurant analytics provider.

The $132 million deal closed Tuesday (Dec. 31), according to a Thursday (Jan. 2) press release.

“The acquisition of Delaget marks another strategic milestone in PAR’s mission to build the industry’s most comprehensive food service platform,” PAR CEO Savneet Singh said in the release. “Delaget’s analytics capabilities perfectly complement our operator cloud solution, while offering immediate value to our customers through enhanced back-office capabilities, delivery operations and data-driven insights. Our combination will help restaurant operators make better decisions, reduce costs and drive operational excellence all in real-time.”

Founded in 2001, Delaget counts more than 125 brands among its customers, including 40 of North America’s top 50 “restaurant concepts,” the release said. The company’s platform includes data analytics, loss prevention and operational insights.

“Our shared vision for transforming restaurant operations through data insights, combined with PAR Technology’s scale and industry leadership, will allow us to deliver even greater outcomes to our customers,” Delaget CEO Jason Tober said in the release.

The acquisition follows PAR’s purchase last year of TASK Group and Stuzo Holdings, a deal that expanded the company’s food service technology offerings into convenience stores, fuel retailers and international markets.

The restaurant sector is undergoing a technological transformation centered around innovations in payments and convenience, such as pay-at-the-table technology.

“The demand for a better customer experience and increased customer security, [along with staff shortages], are the main drivers that are fueling pay at the table,” Terry Roberts, executive relationship manager at Discover® Global Network, told PYMNTS in November.

As consumers seek faster payment options, pay-at-the-table technology lets diners complete transactions from their chairs. As Roberts said, this can mean handheld point-of-sale (POS) devices carried by servers or standalone kiosks at each table.

These devices allow consumers to order and pay from the same screen. The variety of payment methods used can also depend on the region. QR codes are popular in Asia, while digital wallets are more commonly used in Europe and North America.

“In addition, the development and increased usage of global SoftPOS systems that allow merchants to take payments on their mobile phone [or tablet, help to] make it convenient for a merchant to take payment at the table even if they don’t have an integrated POS,” Roberts said.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.