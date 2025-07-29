Fortis Acquires Serve First Solutions to Expand B2B Payments Capabilities

Fortis acquired B2B payments processor Serve First Solutions as part of its effort to expand its offerings for software platforms that serve businesses with multichannel payment workflows.

The acquisition adds Serve First’s B2B payments expertise and service model to Fortis’ embedded payments technology offerings for software providers and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, the companies said in a Tuesday (July 29) press release.

The combination will expand Fortis’ capabilities, deepen its vertical expertise and accelerate its growth, according to the release.

“By combining our technology with a world-class distribution and service model, we’re not just processing payments — we’re helping our clients unlock new revenue and accelerate cash flow,” Fortis CEO Greg Cohen said in the release.

Serve First Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Matthew Greco said in the release that by joining Fortis, Serve First will be able to reach more software platforms.

“Together, we’ll deliver powerful, integrated solutions with the service excellence customers depend on,” Greco said.

Fortis said in March that it would accelerate its efforts to expand its embedded payments offering after securing a joint investment from Audax Private Equity and existing investor Lovell Minnick Partners (LMP).

Cohen said at the time in a press release that the partnership with the investors “provides Fortis with valuable resources to accelerate our product roadmap, pursue strategic acquisitions and expand our global footprint.”

Audax Partner Tim Mack said in the March press release: “Fortis’ ability to simplify complex, multichannel payment environments through a single integration point represents an integral link in the payments value chain.”

Fortis has made some other acquisitions in recent years.

The company acquired MerchantE’s NetSuite payments division in July 2024, saying the move would accelerate the deployment of new, embedded financial and commerce-enabling solutions. MerchantE has driven payments acceptance within the NetSuite ERP ecosystem since 2024, Fortis said at the time in a press release.

In June 2023, Fortis acquired embedded payment solution provider SmartPay, saying the move would bring that firm’s team, customer relationships and capabilities to Fortis, strengthening its ability to serve scaling client businesses in complex markets.

In November 2022, Fortis acquired payment technology firm Payment Logistics in a deal the company said would expand its technology offerings.

