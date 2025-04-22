FundThrough Acquires Ampla to Expand SMB Invoice Factoring Platform

FundThrough, a FinTech that works with small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), acquired FinTech solutions firm Ampla, which serves consumer brands.

The deal will strengthen FundThrough’s digital-first ecosystem, creating a platform for SMBs that sell to larger companies and wait to get paid after invoicing, according to a Tuesday (April 22) news release.

FundThrough provides invoice factoring solutions across B2B sectors, including retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, technology, professional services, and food supply and agriculture, the release said.

“Business owners have increasingly been forced to act like banks for their much larger customers who extend invoice payment terms beyond reasonable lengths,” FundThrough co-founder and CEO Steven Uster said in the release. “They need a seamless way to bridge the cash flow gap, and FundThrough provides a tech-enabled financial solution. Now, Ampla’s technology significantly enhances FundThrough’s AI-powered model, enabling us to level the playing field further.”

With Ampla, FundThrough expects to scale faster, enhance credit underwriting and monitoring processes, and help more SMBs solve cash flow problems, Uster said in the release.

Ampla co-founder and CEO Anthony Santomo will advise FundThrough and will be joined by his core team, according to the release.

Additionally, FundThrough raised $25 million in a Series B funding round, the release said. The company will use the capital to power “aggressive expansion,” including further acquisitions, investments in technology and artificial intelligence, enhanced user experience and accelerated product innovation.

The news followed FundThrough’s acquisition of FinTech company BlueVine’s invoice factoring business in January 2022. The deal helped FundThrough accelerate its focus on embedded finance and expansion efforts in the United States.

SMBs are facing liquidity trouble, and about half of them rely on immediate sales or existing cash for survival, PYMNTS Intelligence found. Business credit cards are the most common form of financing for those with access.

Only 44% of SMBs said they have access to financing and working capital solutions. Those without access to financing are 75% more likely to have no plan to offset any costs arising from the implementation of tariffs, PYMNTS reported in March.

