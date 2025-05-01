Instacart Acquires Wynshop to Strengthen Enterprise Solutions and Add Retailers

Grocery technology company Instacart acquired Wynshop, a provider of eCommerce solutions for grocers and retailers.

The acquisition will strengthen Instacart’s enterprise solutions and build upon its retailer relationships, the company said in a Thursday (May 1) press release.

Wynshop will initially operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Instacart, and Instacart expects to extend more of its enterprise technology solutions to Wynshop’s partners over time, according to the release.

“By acquiring Wynshop, we’re building upon our retailer relationships, adding new capabilities to Storefront Pro, and over time, bringing our enterprise solutions to even more partners to help them grow their business,” Instacart Chief Business Officer Chris Rogers said in the release.

Storefront Pro is Instacart’s eCommerce solution that powers the white-label sites of 600 retail banners, per the release.

Wynshop provides eCommerce solutions to more than a dozen grocers and retailers, including Wakefern and Pattison, according to the release.

“Joining Instacart gives us the opportunity to scale our impact and accelerate innovation with a partner that shares our commitment to helping retailers succeed in an increasingly omnichannel grocery landscape,” Wynshop CEO Neil Moses said in the release.

Instacart partners with more than 1,800 retail banners on its marketplace and powers the enterprise storefronts for 600 retail banners, CEO Fidji Simo said in a February shareholder letter.

“The future is clearly omnichannel,” Simo said in the letter. “In addition to winning online, there’s a massive opportunity to crack omnichannel because we know the future of grocery won’t be about choosing between shopping online and in-store — most of us are going to do both.”

The company said April 15 that Instacart Business customers can now apply for invoicing, receive instant credit decisions and manage payments within the app, with no redirects or third-party logins, thanks to an integration of Balance’s financial infrastructure for B2B businesses with the Instacart platform.

On April 2, Instacart debuted a tool called Will Call Delivery that is designed to make sure distributors can meet same-day “fill-in” orders — also known as “hot shot” deliveries — and close gaps in their supply chains by streamlining same-day ordering via their sales reps.



