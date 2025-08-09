Mollie in Talks to Acquire GoCardless as Soon as September

Dutch FinTech Mollie could reportedly close an acquisition of U.K. FinTech GoCardless as soon as next month.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

GoCardless has had talks with multiple potential acquirers this year, and Mollie is the current frontrunner, Sifted FinTech Reporter Tom Matsuda wrote in a Friday (Aug. 8) LinkedIn post promoting the Sifted article that cited unnamed sources.

Reached by PYMNTS, GoCardless declined to comment on the report.

Mollie did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

GoCardless reported in a Feb. 3 press release that its net losses shrank by 55% in fiscal year 2024 and that its management saw a “clear path to profitability.”

The bank payment company saw a 38% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching 126.8 million pounds (about $170.5 million), together with a 28% year-over-year increase in transactions processed, bringing the total to 39.6 billion pounds (about $53.3 billion), according to the release.

GoCardless Co-founder and CEO Hiroki Takeuchi said in the release that the company would continue working to become a full-service bank payment provider as it added the ability to send as well as collect payments.

“The FY24 results show strong revenue growth and a sustainable cost base, both of which point to a clear path to profitability,” Takeuchi said in the February release. “To post these kinds of numbers in a tough macroeconomic environment is not easy, and I’m incredibly proud of what the team has achieved.”

It was reported on the same day that GoCardless had lowered its losses in part by reducing its staff by 20% and by shifting some workers to Eastern Europe to reduce costs.

The company had cut its staff by 15% in June 2023, saying that it aimed to reach profitability and shift its focus to the core areas of its business.

Mollie said in a June 3 press release that its revenue increased 28% in 2024 to reach 214 million euros (about $249 million).

The company attributed its growth to a clear product focus, continued international expansion and stable operating expenses.

“Alongside product development, our international expansion will continue in 2025,” Mollie CEO Koen Köppen said in the release. “I’m confident about what lies ahead for the rest of the year.”