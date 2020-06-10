Amazon

Amazon, Goldman Sachs Launch SMB Credit Line

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amazon seller

In what is seen as the latest marriage between tech and Wall Street, Amazon has partnered with Goldman Sachs to launch a digital credit line for U.S. merchants, CNBC has learned.

Here’s how it would work: small and medium-sized business (SMB) sellers on the eCommerce website can access Goldman’s Marcus revolving credit up to $1 million at a fixed annual interest rate of between 6.99 percent to 20.99 percent that can be drawn and repaid like a credit card, sources told the network.

“Our team exists to fuel seller growth, period,” Ragui Selwanes, head of Amazon Lending, said in a statement. “Marcus is the right partner for us because they share this commitment.”

The application process is digital and can be done in minutes, and approval is typically completed in real time. The credit availability is not without fees. If users fail to make timely minimum payments, they will be assessed late fees. In addition, if they don’t use at least 30 percent of their credit line,  a maintenance fee will be added.

The collaboration is a coup for Goldman Sachs because it gives it access to thousands of Amazon merchants as the New York-based financial services group fuels its push into Main Street finance.

Originally, Amazon considered creating an online marketplace where lenders would compete to offer SMBs credit, CNBC was told. But the strategy was dropped in favor of working solely with Goldman.

The deal represents the first time Amazon will let a financial institution make underwriting decisions for its sellers, CNBC reported.

“We’re super excited about embarking on this journey with Amazon, and thrilled that they chose to partner with us,” Omer Ismail, head of Goldman’s U.S. consumer business, told the network.

In January, Goldman CEO David Solomon said the firm hoped to become a banking-as-a-service provider for giant companies.

In February, the Financial Times reported the two mega companies nearly signed a deal to offer small business loans, but the negotiations fell apart.

While Goldman has only offered retail finance for a short time, the bank has $80 billion in deposits and $7 billion in loans.

“On the one hand, we are a bank with a balance sheet, with the ability to lend, and manage risk effectively,” Ismail told the network. “On the other hand, we’re doing this with all the benefits of being a start-up, i.e. no legacy technology, no legacy business models.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: THE RISE OF B2B ECOMMERCE

The holy grail of the consumerization of B2B payments is making it possible for B2B buyers and suppliers to order products and pay online as easily as consumers and merchants do today. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests Sandra Blair, EVP of payment services provider MerchantE, and Keith Smith, Founder and CEO of Payouts Network, as they dig into why B2B ecommerce has suddenly become a hot topic for even the most analog of B2B trading partners, why the potential for instant supplier payments is driving buyer and supplier interest, and what it will take to truly move those processes from offline to online in months, not years.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.3K
B2B Payments

Corporates Explore The Path Of Least Resistance To AP Automation

Citi First To Enable Mastercard's Click To Pay
3.6K
eCommerce

Exclusive: Citi Enables Mastercard’s Click to Pay At Checkout For Cardholders

3.6K
Digital Onboarding

What Banks Can Learn From Amazon About Digital Onboarding

Amazon Execs Donated To Antitrust Investigator
3.5K
ANTITRUST

DOJ, States Eye Alleged Antitrust Issues In Google’s Ad Tech Business

Mastercard’s Fintech Express Fuels EU Startups
3.4K
Digital Payments

Mastercard’s New President Of Europe On EU’s Digital Payments Transformation

apple-card-payment-plan
3.3K
Apple

Apple Preps Installment Pay Plans On Apple Card

2.9K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Bid To Bridge The Challenger Bank Perception-vs.-Reality Gap

2.9K
Cryptocurrency

UN Blockchain Expert Says Digital Cash Could Replace Bank Accounts

2.8K
Smarter Payments

Fixing The UAE’s $46B Remittance Problem

Microlender Gojo On Why Chickens Hatch Great ROI
2.8K
Loans

High Tech Microlending — And Why Chickens Hatch Great ROI

2.7K
Restaurant innovation

Innovation Or Annihilation: The Choice Restaurants Face As Recovery Revs Up

2.6K
Amazon

Amazon Shopping AI Lets Consumers Try On Digital Outfits, Makes Fashion Suggestions

2.6K
Economy

Tough Times in Consumer Credit Could Push Some Americans to Nontraditional Lenders

2.5K
Facebook

Facebook Uses Retail Data To Train Chatbots To Be Like Humans

2.4K
Economy

Federal Reserve Expands Main Street Lending Program For SMBs