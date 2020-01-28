MacKenzie Bezos Unloads $400M In Amazon Stock

The ex-wife of Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos, has sold $400 million of her stake in Amazon, according to a report by CNBC.

The move was reported on Friday (Jan. 24). The sale was filed under her husband’s name, as he owns sole voting control of her stake.

MacKenzie’s stake is now 19.5 million shares, about 200,000 less than the 19.7 she got through the divorce.

When the couple divorced, Bezos became one of the richest women in the world, receiving a 4 percent stake in Amazon, worth $37 billion.

MacKenzie Bezos recently signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative started by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet in 2010, to indicate that she will give away half of her fortune to charitable causes. Jeff Bezos has not signed the pledge, but said that he supports his ex-wife’s decision to do so.

In other Amazon news, Jeff Bezos recently visited India to attend a two-day summit and offered a $1 billion investment to digitize the country. The event, which was hosted by Amazon at the New Delhi stadium, brought more than 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses together with industry leaders and policymakers to discuss topics like eCommerce, logistics, digitization, payments, global trade and more.

Since 2014, Amazon has invested about $5.5 billion in India.

“I predict that the 21st century is going to be the Indian century … Apart from the dynamism it has, India is a democracy, which is a major characteristic of the country,” Bezos said. “The dynamism, the energy … the growth. This country has something special.”

In response, the country’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said the eCommerce giant isn’t “doing a great favor to India.” “They may have put in a billion dollars,” Goyal said at the New Delhi security conference Raisina Dialogue. “But then if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then they jolly well have to finance that billion dollars.”