Amazon Unveils First-Ever ‘Big Spring Sale’ With Seasonal Items

Amazon is preparing to launch its first-ever “Big Spring Sale.”

Scheduled for Wednesday through Monday (March 20-25), this event will offer customers in the United States deals on seasonal items like spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden products, and cleaning and organizing items, the company said in a Thursday (March 14) press release.

“All customers can shop the sale, which includes deals on Amazon devices like Echo and Kindle devices, and Prime members will receive access to exciting, exclusive deals,” the company said in the release.

The Big Spring Sale offers will be available on a dedicated web page, starting Wednesday, according to the release. New deals will be added on each of the six days of the event. Prime members will be able to find exclusive deals on that same page.

“Early deals” are already available on the page, as of Thursday (March 14).

During an exclusive shopping event for Prime members that was held in October — Amazon’s “Prime Big Deal Days” — members saved over $1 billion through millions of deals offered during the two-day event.

Among the items the Prime members purchased during that event were more than 150 million products from Amazon’s independent sellers, many of which are small- to medium-sized businesses.

“This event outpaced last year’s holiday kickoff event, with more Prime members shopping this year,” Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said at the time. “Millions of Prime packages in the U.S. have already been delivered, and we’ll continue to offer fast, free delivery across our wide selection throughout the holidays.”

Rival company Walmart also kicked off the holiday shopping season in October. The retailer promoted “online deals up to 60% off” and recruited John Legend for a campaign to draw attention to the event that ended Oct. 12.

Amazon’s announcement of its Big Spring Sale comes at a time when online sales have slipped as consumers return to brick-and-mortar shopping.

The Census Bureau reported Thursday that “non-store retailers” sales — a line item generally used as a proxy for online sales — was down 0.1% month over month in February while overall retail sales were up 0.6%.

