Report: Amazon Cancels Orders From ‘Multiple Vendors’ After Tariffs Announcement

Amazon reportedly canceled orders from multiple vendors in China and other Asian countries after President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement that the United States planned to levy tariffs on goods from more than 180 countries.

The company’s cancellations of the orders came without warning and didn’t mention tariffs, but their timing suggests they came in response to the tariffs, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (April 9), citing unnamed sources and a document it had seen.

It’s not known how widespread Amazon’s cancellations of orders are, according to the report. The report cited one vendor who said the company canceled a $500,000 order, and an eCommerce consultant who said Amazon canceled orders from “several” clients.

Amazon did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comments.

About 40% of the products sold on the company’s website are purchased by Amazon directly from vendors, while the remainder are listed on its site by third-party sellers, according to the report.

Tariffs were one of several factors that led Amazon and rival retailer Walmart to lower their first-quarter outlooks in February, PYMNTS reported at the time. The companies said other factors contributing to the weak guidance included inflation, weak consumer demand, foreign exchange challenges and a shift in consumer focus toward essentials.

On Wednesday, Walmart retracted its first-quarter operating income outlook due in part to tariff-related concerns. The company said in a press release that it wants to “maintain flexibility to invest in price as tariffs are implemented.”

The announcement came on the same day that Trump’s tariffs went into effect, impacting some of the nations that Walmart relies on to source its goods.

It was reported April 2 that Walmart was pushing suppliers in China to reduce prices to mitigate new tariffs. The retailer reportedly requested that suppliers lower their prices by up to 10% for each round of tariffs.

Executives at Levi Strauss & Co. said during a Monday (April 7) earnings call that the apparel company has dealt with tariffs by importing to the U.S. most of the product it needs for the spring and early summer before the tariffs took effect, and by using its “agile global supply chain” and deep vendor relationships.