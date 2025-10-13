Amazon Seeks 250K Holiday Workers Amid Muted Hiring Season

Amazon plans to keep its hiring levels flat for the 2025 holiday season.

The eCommerce giant is expecting to hire 250,000 for its busiest season, according to a Monday (Oct. 13) press release.

That’s the same hiring level as in 2023 and 2024.

“We find that our seasonal roles are really popular—often filling up within minutes of being posted—because they meet different needs for so many different people,” the release said. “For some, it’s a few months of extra income to support their families during the holidays. For others, it’s the first step in building a new career path.”

The positions include full-time, part-time and seasonal roles, per the release. Temporary employees earn $19 per hour on average, with wages for permanent roles averaging $23 per hour.

The 2025 holiday season could be muted for retailers in the United States. A September report by outplacement company Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that retailers could add fewer than 500,000 seasonal jobs this year, the lowest number in 16 years.

Retailers added 543,100 jobs in the closing quarter of last year, down almost 4% from 2023, the report said. Companies waited until late in the season to increase staffing levels.

This year, seasonal employees are dealing with a range of factors, including tariffs, ongoing inflation, and companies turning to automation and permanent staffing rather than holiday hiring, Andy Challenger, senior vice president and labor expert for Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in the report.

“While we could see a late hiring push if holiday sales surprise to the upside, the cautious pace of announcements so far suggests that companies are not betting on a big seasonal surge,” Challenger said in the report. “This year may be more about doing more with less.”

Two other high-profile retailers, Target and Kohl’s, announced plans to hire seasonal staff without providing a number, the report said.

“A wave of uncertainty is impacting not just retailers, but also consumers heading into the final quarter of the year, Challenger said in the report. “With hiring slowing across the board, retailers may hire fewer workers themselves, while many of their shoppers slow spending.”

Shoppers may not be completely deterred by higher prices heading into the holiday season, as many of them turn to flexible payment options.

“The combined message from merchants and consumers is one of controlled adaptation,” PYMNTS wrote Thursday (Oct. 9).