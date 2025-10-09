Holiday Spending: Tariffs May Nudge Prices, but Not Shoppers

Highlights
Goods-sector firms lead in tariff-adaptation confidence, with 85.2% “very or extremely confident.”
Merchants plan moderate holiday price increases while sustaining demand.
Consumers are relying more on card installments and BNPL to manage higher costs.
The holiday shopping season is kicking into full gear, and this year tariffs are again shaping the economics of the checkout line. After months of shifting trade rules, merchants appear ready to navigate the turbulence without derailing demand.