AWS to End Support for Collaboration Solution Amazon Chime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) told customers Wednesday (Feb. 19) that it will no longer accept new customers for its collaboration solution, Amazon Chime, and will stop supporting the service in a year.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to end support for the Amazon Chime service, including Business Calling features, effective February 20, 2026,” the company said in a Wednesday blog post. “Amazon Chime will no longer accept new customers beginning February 19, 2025.”

Existing customers who created an account before Wednesday can continue to use Amazon Chime features supported through the service’s administration console until Feb. 20, 2026, according to the post.

After that date, they will no longer be able to host meetings, manage users or use Business Calling features, the post said.

Amazon Chime provides a single application that enables users to meet, chat and place business calls inside and outside their organization, per the post.

The post suggested that users transition to other collaboration solutions like AWS Wickr, Zoom, Webex and Slack.

Amazon launched Chime through AWS in February 2017, with the calling and video messaging software competing with Webex and Skype for Business.

“Amazon Chime delivers frustration-free meetings, allowing users to be productive from anywhere,” a company representative said at the time in a press release. “And with no ongoing maintenance or management fees, Amazon Chime is a great choice for companies that are looking for a solution to meetings that their employees will love to use.”

There has been a wave of collaboration tools that use generative artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline project management, communication and workflows, PYMNTS reported in April.

Experts say the software can include intelligent meeting schedulers, real-time document collaboration, virtual assistants and adaptive workflow management systems.

The announcement about Chime came a day after Amazon said it is no longer offering Inspire, the social commerce feature with a video and photo feed of products that it added to its mobile app in 2022.

An Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch in a Tuesday (Feb. 18) report about the shutdown of Inspire: “We regularly evaluate various features to better align with what customers tell us matters most, and as part of that, Inspire is no longer available.”