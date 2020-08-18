ANTITRUST

DOJ Wavers On Timeline For Possible Google Antitrust Lawsuit

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Some Department of Justice (DOJ) staffers don’t agree with Attorney General William Barr’s decision to level a swift antitrust case against Google parent Alphabet, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The timeline is too aggressive for some of their tastes, according to WSJ, and some of them believe the DOJ’s case isn’t ready yet.

There are millions of pages of evidence in question, and members of the DOJ aren’t sure they have the right evidence to contend in court that Alphabet has violated antitrust laws and stifled competition. There are multiple teams on the job — one is looking into Google’s search practices, where the evidence might not be enough to decisively state a case yet, WSJ reported.

Another group is looking into online advertising practices. In that case, the complexities and ins-and-outs of Google’s system and how it affects the larger digital world have made the group think it needs more time to parse the issues, according to WSJ.

But Barr has said he plans to move forward and have a decision on whether or not to sue Google by the summer’s end. A DOJ official said it’s a necessity because of how fast damage can be dealt to smaller companies trying to compete in the same fields as Google does, WSJ reported.

“While we continue to engage with ongoing investigations, our focus is firmly on providing free services that help people every day, lower costs for small businesses, and enable increased choice and competition,” a Google spokeswoman said, as reported by WSJ.

One option the DOJ has is to file a case in two parts; one about the search practices and another on advertising, although nothing has been decided.

Federal investigators had asked competitors to submit information about how Google’s practices were harmful by the end of June. Google is under investigation by numerous state attorneys general, who gathered in fall 2019 to look into whether the search engine giant had been abusing its position.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: D2C AND THE NEW BRAND LOYALTY OPPORTUNITY 

The August 2020 – DTC And The New Brand Loyalty Opportunity Study examines shifts in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) market since the onset of the pandemic and the digital channels used to purchase them. The study is based on a balanced survey of 2,188 U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Berkshire Dumps US Bank Stocks, Adds Mining Co
7.7K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Dumps US Bank Stocks For Gold

Trump Says Task Force Will Pivot To Reopening Country
6.7K
Business

More Chinese Companies Could Be Banned By Trump

3.3K
B2B Payments

Axle Lands $27.7M For Freight Financing, B2B Payments

2.4K
Facebook

Facebook’s Instagram And Messenger Users Can Now Message Each Other

2.3K
B2B Payments

Plastiq Joins Visa Hub To Help SMBs Access Payment Options

Takeaway.com's Just Eat Buyout Faces Setback
2.2K
Gig Economy

Just Eat Takeaway To End Its Gig Worker Model

1.7K
Coronavirus

Pandemic Boosts Internet Usage 25 Pct

Welcome To The Golden Age Of Sweatpants
1.7K
Retail

Welcome To The Golden Age Of Sweatpants

1.6K
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Fighting Digital Food Fraud

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs
1.5K
SMBs

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs

1.4K
CFPB

California Proposes Financial Watchdog Agency

1.3K
Amazon

Germany Launches Investigation Into Amazon

1.2K
Commerce Connected

Alexa Hitches A Ride To Big Auto’s Voice Commerce Future

1.2K
B2B Payments

Comerica Bank: Finding The Digital Fix For Accounts Receivables

RVs Find The Road To Digital 3.0
1.2K
Travel Payments

RVs Find The Road To Digital 3.0