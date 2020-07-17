ANTITRUST

FTC Presses For Testimony From Facebook’s Zuckerberg, Sandberg

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
FTC Could Hear Testimony From Facebook Execs

Facebook Inc’s top executives could be required to testify before the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as the regulator investigates whether the California-based social media conglomerate has violated U.S. antitrust laws, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg are preparing for potential depositions, a source told The Journal.

Zuckerberg is already scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on July 27, where he and other top tech executives are expected to face tough questions from lawmakers.

Earlier this month, PYMNTS reported that the CEOs of the world’s four biggest technology companies will testify before the House Judiciary Committee as lawmakers investigate competition in the tech industry.

In addition to Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of GoogleApple’s Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos from Amazon are expected to answer questions about their business models. The House panel has pressed for tougher antitrust rules and enforcement.

Last year, the executives weren’t deposed in the FTC’s prior probe of Facebook for alleged consumer privacy violations that resulted in a record-breaking $5 billion penalty, new restrictions and a modified corporate structure that will hold the company accountable for the decisions it makes about its users’ privacy.

An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment.

A Facebook spokesman told the outlet that the company has consistently shown to enforcement agencies that its innovations offer expanded choices to consumers. In addition, the spokesman noted that the social media company anticipates sharing its views about competition in the space with other tech leaders at the hearing. 

Facebook owns a number of popular platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, and boasts more than 2.5 billion global users. The company has emerged as a dominant player in the nation’s digital advertising market.

While the FTC has been examining whether Facebook has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating online platforms over antitrust concerns with a focus on Google, sources told the newspaper.

This week, the state of California opened its own antitrust investigation into Google, putting more pressure on the global technology giant that is already facing allegations from most U.S. states and the DOJ.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.1K
Security & Fraud

BaFin Downplayed Wirecard Complaints, Report Says

From Gig Workers To Microbusinesses: How Shopper Platform Dumpling Aims To Beat Instacart And Amazon
1.9K
Gig Economy

How Personal Shopper Platform Dumpling Aims To Beat Instacart And Amazon

1.9K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard Exec Admits Role In German Company’s Collapse, Attorney Says

1.7K
Digital Banking

Live Chat: The Three Things FIs Must Do To Deflect Big Tech

Retail Recovery Veils Serious Problems
1.6K
Retail

Retail Recovery Veils Serious Headwinds

How Big Banks Can Overcome Their Cloud Paralysis
1.5K
Digital Banking

Helping Big Banks Overcome Their Cloud Paralysis

1.4K
VISA

Visa: Contactless Is The Cornerstone For A Reinvented Public Transportation Experience

Mobile Card Apps And The Two COVID Personas
1.4K
Mobile Applications

Mobile Card Apps And The Two COVID Personas

1.4K
AML

New Report: How Alipay Fends Off The Fraudsters

1.3K
Earnings

Netflix Logs Huge Quarter; Stock Takes Hit

1.3K
Disbursements

The Shift Toward A Modern Disbursements Experience

1.3K
B2B Payments

B2B FinTech Stays Resilient Amid Investment Slowdown

1.3K
B2B Payments

How Childcare Centers Adapt To Fluctuating Payroll Needs

1.2K
Digital Payments

How The Pandemic Accelerated The Shift To Digital Commerce

Innovative Approaches To Retail, Digital Payments And Healthcare
1.1K
Today In Data

Innovative Approaches To Retail, Digital Payments And Healthcare 