Prometeo Debuts Ownership-Check Feature for ACH Payments
Uruguay-based FinTech Prometeo on Thursday (Dec. 4) introduced Name Match, a new ownership-evaluation feature within its Bank Account Verification API designed to improve payment accuracy and reduce fraud for businesses moving money across U.S. bank accounts. The capability adds a new layer to Prometeo’s verification flow by checking whether a beneficiary’s name aligns with the official account holder name on file before a payment is initiated.