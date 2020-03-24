Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries

Apple has announced it is expanding the App Store and adding availability to 20 new countries, according to a blog post to developers by the company.

“Thanks to the creativity and innovation of developers like you, the App Store has become much more than the world’s safest marketplace. It’s grown into a vibrant platform with great apps that influence culture and change lives, with over half a billion visitors each week,” Apple said.

The App Store has generated $155 billion in earnings from developers, Apple said, and that’s from sales alone. It currently allows developers to connect with people from 155 countries and regions.

“We’re pleased to announce that the App Store will expand even farther this year with upcoming support for 20 new countries, allowing you to increase your impact and grow your business in new markets,” Apple said.

The company also gave instructions for how developers could appear in the new countries.

“(Your) membership Account Holder first needs to accept the updated Program License Agreement by signing into their account on the Apple Developer website. If you have a Paid Applications Agreement, the Account Holder will also need to accept this updated agreement in App Store Connect,” Apple said in the blog post. “You can then select the ‘New Countries or Regions’ checkbox in the Pricing and Availability section of your app information page to automatically make your app available in all new countries.”

Apple said these steps should be completed by April 10, 2020 to ensure that the app will be ready for publishing and will be available in the new locations.

“We’ll let you know when you can choose from specific new countries and update the default subscription pricing for these locations,” the tech giant said.

Apple also shared a link to sign into the company’s developer portal.