Apple‘s recent hire of one of Netflix’s former top engineers is a decision its hoping will be able to boost its TV streaming service.

Ruslan Meshenberg was the hire, and he was known at Netflix for helping to pioneer the streaming giant’s speedier and more efficient workings. His duties included being in charge of making sure streaming content played reliably, even as Netflix expanded across the globe and exponentially increased its streaming library.

His hire this week comes as Apple is trying to build up its streaming service, which it launched last November, with other new hires, along with new movies and TV available for subscribers.

In today’s crowded streaming landscape, that’s going to be a hefty proposition, as it has fumbled other apps in the past, according to the Wall Street Journal Wednesday (Jan. 29).

Meshenberg brings with him the experience to help Apple address complex tech issues, though Apple+ has not experienced any major hiccups since its inception so far, said published reports.

Apple is trying to save money by shifting its focus to cloud services, which it is relying on more third-party providers to accomplish. To do so, new hires poached from other big tech names have been an asset. Last year, it assigned responsibility to former Twitter engineer Michael Abbott, who has been helping with the transition to the cloud by adding more engineers.

The company has struggled over the years to meet all the demands of the new digital landscape, such as the case with its News+ service, which critics were unhappy with because it did not sync with other devices. Apple also struggled with Maps, iCloud and its music streaming services.

Disney’s streaming service Disney+ experienced some issues after its launch recently, with some technical glitches as it racked up 10 million subscribers on the day of its launch. That has other streaming platforms seeing the importance of strong engineers like Meshenberg.

Apple is on its way to hitting its goal of doubling its 2016 revenues, to $48.7 billion, by the close of this year. With Apple+, they’ve recently reached agreements for shows with Steven Spielberg and others, and have recently signed former HBO chief executive Richard Plepler for a job.