Apple has acquired Barcelona's Vilynx, which works in advanced artificial intelligence that could boost the iPhone's AI across various devices, Bloomberg reports.
Apple acquired Vilynx earlier this year, according to people familiar with the issue, Bloomberg reports.
Vilynx has developed technology that uses AI to analyze a video's visual, audio and text to understand what is portrayed in the video. Tags are created, which helps the video become searchable. The technology, according to Bloomberg, is essential for software that companies use for search and recommendation engines for videos and other media. On its website, now defunct, the company said the idea is to not just recognize items, but also understand them.
Apple's purchase went through for around $50 million, according to sources. But the company was tight-lipped on its plans, saying it "buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” according to Bloomberg.
Bloomberg writes that Vilynx could be applied to Apple's digital assistant Siri and the associated search function, along with possible use on the photo app to make videos more searchable, like how users can search for items inside photos. In addition, Bloomberg writes that the tech giant could use Vilynx to recommend things like TV and news for more relevant content for users.
Among Vilynx's people, around half are remaining at Apple, including co-founder and chief technology officer Elisenda Bou-Balust, according to unnamed sources, Bloomberg writes.
Apple has been spending big for the AI field, including paying $200 million for Seattle's Xnor, PYMNTS reports. Xnor works in low-power edge-based AI, working directly on edge devices rather than tapping the cloud or other such devices. Edge-based devices can work faster and offer more security, working to reduce reliance on networks so things can work even faster and users can have more control over personal data.
