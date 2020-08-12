Apple has added a new one-click payment option to its online store for users of the Apple Card, according to a 9to5Mac report.

That means users can use ApplePay to check out more easily.

Those using the card can now check out by just clicking the option for the Apple Card when buying something through the Apple online store. Any full-price item on Apple’s online store will be available for use with the card and the one-click option.

The decision to add the one-click option, the report argues, could be seen as a “marketing decision” because of the heavy promotion Apple has been doing for its new card amid all the other credit cards on the market. After all, Apple users could already pick the card as a payment method very simply.

Much has been made of the effortless payment experience, allowing users to expend little energy to pay for goods and services. The idea has grown out of the digital commerce trend of speeding everything up and adding functions to appeal to customers, with faster orders, more perks and other such additions.

The tech giant has been heavily pushing its new card, including during the pandemic. Apple has introduced a website for users to check balances and do business online, including seeing one’s payments due date and total card limit.

Apple has also rolled out a program to help those who haven’t been able to access its services due to a lack of credit. The program aims to address personally what each user needs to do to fix their credit and help them fix it so they can reapply for the Apple Card.

And the company has partnered with Walgreens in order to let users access cash back deals.

Apple Card users have also noticed their credit card use reported on consumer credit reporting company Experian, PYMNTS reported.