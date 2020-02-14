Apple

Apple Patent Shows Self-Configuring Smart Home

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

A new Apple patent application outlines the way a truly independent smart home would function. The patent application — titled “Object tracking and authentication using modular wall units” — is verbose.

According to Apple, the challenges of configuring a smart home are a myriad, such as getting the different brands of various items to all work together. There are different connection and communication protocols, and differing wiring and hardware/software configurations. Setting up items can be daunting to consumers. As new equipment is released, customers may also have to replace their old devices with new ones for prime usage.

For this reason, Apple believes there is a market for a truly efficient smart home system that can be easily customized, scaled and put to use. Its plan involves a system that automatically detects things like sofas and people, and would generate an automatic floor plan that could determine distances and needs without any human input. The Apple plan would then be able to guess about any type of smart tech introduced into the home, based on that floor plan.

For instance, if one installed a smart light switch in the dining room, the Apple system would automatically link it to the dining room’s lights after asking and receiving human permission to do so. There would also be a modular wall panel, where users could insert any kind of hardware units. Once inserted, the smart home would figure out what to do with them.

The patent is “broad and far-reaching,” 9to5Mac reported, and would require cooperation from a number of different sources. Yet, as Apple’s stock market value is now in the billions, with its trades hitting decade-long highs, the company has leeway to explore such technology.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MoneyLion MoneyLion
4.3K
Mastercard

Mastercard: The Role Of ‘Instant’ In Improving Consumer Financial Health

3.7K
Disbursements

Ohio University On Paper Checks And The Higher Ed Financial Aid Catch 22

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset
3.5K
Authentication

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset

earning report earning report
3.2K
Earnings

Western Union On Doubling Down On Digital In 2020

3.1K
B2B Payments

J.P. Morgan: Real-Time Treasury A Key Driver Of Corporate’s Loyalty

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs
2.9K
Banking

Goldman Sachs: To Compete, Bank Needs Top Tier Tech Talent

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019 SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019
2.7K
Global Payments

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019

mastercard, payments, china, china's central bank, people's bank of china, debit cards, trade agreement, news mastercard, payments, china, china's central bank, people's bank of china, debit cards, trade agreement, news
2.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard Gets Nod To Join China’s $27T Payments Market

2.4K
Subscriptions

Hubble: Contact Lens Prescriptions Go Subscription

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’ The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’
2.4K
Security & Fraud

The Big Spike In ‘CEO Fraud’

https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/ https://techcrunch.com/2020/02/11/n26-exits-uk-market-following-brexit/
2.3K
Brexit

N26 Exits UK Post Brexit

online bank account online bank account
2.3K
Digital Banking

Platforms Help FIs And FinTechs Break Down Silos

sustainable farming sustainable farming
2.3K
Merchant Innovation

Farming’s AI, Data Driven (And Vertical) Tech Revolution

PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal And FIS Team On Loyalty Points Redemption

contactless payments tap to pay contactless payments tap to pay
2.2K
VISA

Visa On Tap To Pay, Cash Displacement And B2B Payments