Apple

Apple’s New iOS Turns iPhones Into Car Keys

By PYMNTS
Posted on
iOS turns iPhone into car key

With driverless cars and taxis increasingly easing into a crowded automotive landscape to a still undetermined impact in the market, drivers with iPhones will have more sophisticated ways soon to operate their own vehicles.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is already in discussions with some car manufacturers to develop “CarKey.” It will be available on the beta version of iOS 13.4, released this Wednesday (Feb.5), and will allow drivers to use their Apple Watch and iPhone to lock and unlock their cars as well as start the engine directly from the app. Face ID won’t be required, and the Apple Watch and iPhone will just need to be held near the vehicles to be used as a key.

CarKey can be shared with others, including friends and family members. Drivers use the Wallet app to invite others to the key on their own Apple devices.

No official announcement has come from Apple regarding the CarKey app in the beta version of iOS 13.4.

In other recent Apple app news, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) continues an investigation into app developers regarding potential antitrust actions.

Mobicip CEO Suren Ramasubbu said he was contacted by the DOJ regarding his treatment from Apple. Mobicip has more than 1 million users.

The app was removed from the app store, Ramasubbu said because it failed to meet Apple requirements.

Since the Apple antitrust investigation was revealed in the middle of 2019, a source familiar with the matter said DOJ has contacted several app developers.

