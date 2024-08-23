Report: Apple to Unveil New iPhones, Watches, AirPods Sept. 10

Apple reportedly plans to unveil its latest iPhones, watches and AirPods at a product launch Sept. 10.

The company hasn’t announced the timing of the event, but it is planning to hold it on that date, Bloomberg reported Friday (Aug. 23), citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The iPhone 16 will go on sale Sept. 20 and feature larger screens on the Pro models, new camera features like a dedicated button for taking photos, and Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence tools, according to the report.

The Apple Watch Series 10 models will be thinner but have larger screens, the AirPods lineup will get new low-end and mid-tier versions, and the Macs will transition to M4 processors, the report said.

Later in the year, Apple will add a smaller Mac Mini, new MacBook Pros and iMacs with M4 chips, per the report.

Apple said in an Aug. 1 earnings report that its hardware sales in the third quarter inched up to $61.6 billion, with iPhone and wearables sales slipping but Mac sales gathering 2.9% to $7 billion. IPad sales surged 24% in the quarter, to $7.2 billion, boosted by new launches including the iPad Pro.

Management noted the potential for AI to help transform the company’s efforts to build out its ecosystem. Speaking about AI during the earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “It will transform how users interact with technology, from writing tools to help you express yourself to image playground — which gives you the ability to create fun images and communicate in new ways — to powerful tools to summarize and prioritizing notifications.”

Looking further into the future of product development, it was reported Aug. 14 that Apple is developing a device that combines an iPad-like display with a robotic arm, enabling it to perform tasks like adjusting to face the user during a video call.

Apple envisions the device as a tool for tasks related to smart home management, videoconferencing and home security; expects it to be controlled by the Siri digital assistant and Apple Intelligence AI offering; and aims to release it by 2026 or 2027 for around $1,000.