Apple’s in-vehicle software system CarPlay Ultra is reportedly facing backlash from automakers.

Car companies including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Polestar and Renault said they do not plan to add the software to their vehicles, despite earlier signals from Apple that they would do so, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (June 25).

Few car companies have gone as far as General Motors, which said in 2023 that it would cease using CarPlay or Google’s Android Auto in its electronic vehicles. However, there is growing debate about the extent to which carmakers should let tech companies take over a vehicle’s operations, the report said.

CarPlay Ultra connects a car to the music and maps functions on the driver’s iPhone, as well as other vehicle information like temperature, speed and fuel use.

However, some carmakers see this as over-reach, according to the report. An executive for Renault, which is making a vehicle using software from Google and Qualcomm, said the French automaker told Apple: “Don’t try to invade our own systems.”

While Aston Martin became the first car company to introduce the Apple system in its vehicles, many of its contemporaries are developing their own infotainment systems, aiming to generate more revenue from in-car services and vehicle data, per the report.

Drivers spend 72 minutes per day in their vehicles, on average, which offers car companies the opportunity to transform this screen time into seamless, convenient experiences that improve the driving journey without distraction, he said.

“Connected vehicles are poised to become central to the automotive eCommerce ecosystem,” Gyllenram said. “Unlike your phone or laptop, where the screen is the primary focus, the car’s screen is a secondary tool that can enhance the driving experience rather than distract from it.”

For instance, he said, connected vehicles can understand their environment, a level of contextual awareness that provides personalized, relevant recommendations.