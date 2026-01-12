Apple Turns to Google’s Gemini to Power AI in Siri

Apple has tapped Google to power a new artificial intelligence (AI)-centric version of Siri.

The two tech giants announced a partnership Monday (Jan. 12), saying the next iteration of Apple’s Foundational Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud tech.

These models will help power new features for Apple Intelligence—the company’s AI system—including a more personalized version of its Siri assistant due this year.

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users,” the announcement said. “Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.”

The announcement follows a report from November by Bloomberg News that Apple was nearing a $1-billion-per-year deal with Google to power the Siri upgrade. The iPhone maker had considered working with other companies to help update Siri, testing models from OpenAI and Anthropic before deciding on Google, that report added.

Writing about Siri last year, PYMNTS noted that the AI assistant, revolutionary at the time it first came to market 15 years ago, had since fallen behind comparable offerings from Google, Amazon and Samsung in terms of employing advanced AI features.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Siri’s original co-designer Luc Julia argued that an obsession with perfection was hamstringing Apple’s efforts to introduce an improved version of Siri faster.

“They are falling behind because of this fear of not being perfect,” said Julia, who is now the chief science officer for French car company Renault.

