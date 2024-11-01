AI Rules in Britain Test Global Content Rights Balance

Britain is moving to let artificial intelligence (AI) companies freely scrape online content unless publishers block them — a policy shift the BBC and other major media companies are fighting.

The showdown could influence AI policy beyond Britain’s borders as global content publishers and tech firms watch to see whether content scraping becomes the default standard in advanced economies. While Google has pressed for similar AI access in multiple countries alone, experts say the backlash from international publishers suggests a broader battle is brewing over who controls — and profits from — the world’s online content in the age of AI.

“As long as the courts ultimately protect copyright — AI engines must be required to negotiate licenses from the rights holders of major catalogs — the sky is the limit,” Bill Werde, director of the Bandier music-business program at Syracuse University and author of the industry newsletter Full Rate No Cap, told PYMNTS. “There’s been a lot of speculation about creators being able to license the image and vocals of their favorite stars one day. And that could lead to some creative work and business models. But let’s go even further: I can imagine a future where AI meets XR, and I can watch hours of Prince, David Bowie, or Beethoven performing new songs in my living room. What would new, personalized Beatles concerts be worth as an industry?”

The fight Over AI Copyrights

The U.K. government is encountering fierce resistance to its proposed AI data policy that would let tech companies harvest online content by default, with major organizations like the BBC leading the opposition. The initiative comes amid a broader push for tech investment — including recent data center commitments worth 25 billion pounds — though tech giants argue Britain needs to loosen content access restrictions further to remain competitive. Small publishers and content creators warn that an opt-out system would prove unworkable in practice, as many lack resources to monitor AI scraping of their material, with one industry leader comparing it to expecting homeowners to post “do not rob” signs to prevent theft.

In the U.S., tech companies like Adobe, Meta and Microsoft face criticism over AI data policies that leverage user-generated content without explicit consent. Adobe was pressured to clarify terms after creatives raised alarms about their work being used to train AI. At the same time, Meta’s plan to utilize public posts from Facebook and Instagram prompted privacy concerns, especially in Europe.

Paul DeMott, chief technology officer at Helium SEO, told PYMNTS that the rise of AI content scraping threatens to create an even more significant gap between major and minor players in digital publishing. While established media companies can secure profitable data-sharing deals with AI firms, smaller content creators often lack the means to protect or monetize their work.

“Small businesses, however, frequently operate with tighter margins and lack the bargaining power to demand similar treatment,” DeMott said. “This creates a two-tiered system where large players profit from licensing deals, while smaller players could see their hard-earned content repurposed with minimal return. For digital entrepreneurs, this shift challenges the core of their business models, as their content may be widely accessible but without generating the expected traffic or conversions.”

Fighting Back

In response to data scraping, DeMott said, small businesses may need to reconsider traditional SEO tactics and develop more “walled” digital experiences — such as exclusive, subscription-based content or personalized customer portals.

“If AI models are increasingly trained on open content, smaller businesses will need to offer more premium or gated content, creating scarcity around their knowledge to preserve value,” he said. “Monetization models like direct-to-consumer subscriptions, premium courses and paid insights may become key ways to sustain growth in this landscape.”

Marketing expert Anthony May told PYMNTS that businesses must rethink their value propositions if AI can summarize or repurpose content without driving traffic back.

“One approach might involve “experiential” content — immersive, gated experiences that AI can’t replicate, such as live events, exclusive newsletters, or tailored courses,” he said. “Other businesses might pursue direct user engagement through platforms that prioritize interaction, like podcasts or community-driven forums, making it difficult for AI to replicate the relationship-based value they offer.”