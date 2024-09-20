Amazon’s Project Amelia and Other AI Assistants Give Merchants Edge, Analysts Say

Amazon’s launch of an AI-powered selling assistant could significantly impact eCommerce operations, analysts say.

Project Amelia, as the tool is codenamed, offers sellers personalized business insights and support through generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Experts suggest this could streamline operations for online merchants, potentially leveling the playing field for smaller businesses on Amazon’s platform. While the long-term effects remain to be seen, analysts believe the tool’s ability to provide instant, tailored advice and data analysis could reduce barriers to entry and intensify competition in the eCommerce space.

“Project Amelia can significantly enhance stock prediction capabilities for independent sellers and marketers,” Hafez Ramlan, a marketing manager at Atomix Logistics, told PYMNTS. “This is especially beneficial in inventory planning and forecasting, where accurate predictions can help businesses maintain optimal stock levels and avoid both overstock and stockouts.”

AI Selling Assistant

Project Amelia aims to simplify sellers’ complex tasks, from understanding regulations to managing inventory. Amazon claims it can quickly answer questions about selling strategies, provide sales data and offer business insights.

“Project Amelia provides sellers with an all-in-one, generative AI-based selling expert that is always available to immediately provide sellers with the answers, advice, and tools they need to succeed,” Amazon said in its announcement.

The AI assistant is built using Amazon Bedrock and combines general knowledge with specific expertise about Amazon’s marketplace. It’s accessible from pages in Amazon’s Seller Central.

The assistant can answer queries about Amazon’s policies and selling strategies by pulling information from Seller Central and other sources, the company said. It also provides access to business metrics, allowing sellers to view sales data, customer traffic information, and performance comparisons over time.

Amazon said Amelia will learn from seller interactions and become more personalized.

Currently, Project Amelia is available to some U.S. sellers in a beta test. Amazon said it plans to expand its availability and add more features over time, including the ability to resolve issues directly.

Ramlan said Amelia’s inventory capabilities will be more critical during peak periods, like the holiday season, when demand fluctuations are at their highest.

“By using AI-driven insights, sellers can streamline their operations, reducing inefficiencies and enabling them to scale more efficiently by focusing on customer satisfaction and resource management,” he said.

While Amazon may make it easy for people to sell their products through the site, Edward Tian, CEO of GPTZero, told PYMNTS that many people still need help creating sales.

“Especially when sellers don’t have any background in things like SEO and marketing their products, they can really struggle with getting the visibility to their products in the first place,” he said. “A tool like Project Amelia could help these sellers adjust their efforts to improve things like visibility.”

The Race for AI Commerce Assistants

Amazon isn’t alone in developing AI tools for eCommerce. Several platforms have launched similar assistants to help online sellers manage their businesses more effectively.

Shopify’s Sidekick, for example, acts as a virtual colleague for merchants. It can write product descriptions, suggest marketing strategies, and even help optimize store layouts. For instance, a seller struggling with product copy can ask Sidekick to generate engaging descriptions based on key features.

Meanwhile, eBay has taken a different approach, focusing on AI-generated imagery. Its tool allows sellers to describe an item, and AI creates professional-looking photos for listings. This can be particularly useful for sellers who need more photography skills or equipment.

Etsy’s AI assistant specializes in improving product discoverability. It helps sellers generate effective tags and titles, potentially boosting their items’ visibility in search results.

Meta and Google have also entered the space. Meta’s AI handles customer inquiries on WhatsApp and Messenger, while Google offers automated email responses in Gmail and AI-powered ad creation.