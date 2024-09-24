Anthropic Revenue Reportedly Set to Jump to $1 Billion This Year

AI startup Anthropic is reportedly on pace to generate $1 billion in revenue this year.

That figure would represent 1,000% year-over-year growth, CNBC reported Tuesday (Sept. 24), citing an internal document from the Amazon-backed artificial intelligence (AI) company. The report also noted that between 60% and 75% of that revenue would come from third-party application programming interface (API) access.

This week also saw a report that Anthropic was in talks about a new funding round that would value the company at between $30 billion and $40 billion, essentially doubling its value.

Anthropic also recently introduced an enterprise plan that helps organizations collaborate with its AI assistant, Claude, using internal knowledge.

As PYMNTS reported, this plan includes an expanded 500K context window, more usage capacity, a native GitHub integration and enterprise-grade security features.

“With Claude, your organization’s knowledge is easier to share and reuse, enabling every individual on the team to quickly and consistently produce their best work,” the company said in its announcement. “At the same time, your data is protected. We do not train Claude on your conversations and content.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week about Anthropic rival OpenAI’s plans to raise $6.5 billion at a $150 billion valuation, something which “could signal a new era in AI commercialization, potentially reshaping entire industries and sparking a fierce battle for market dominance.”

The updated valuation, which does not include the funds being raised, represents a major leap from the $86 billion figure established during OpenAI’s tender offer earlier this year. If the company succeeds, this fundraising effort would cement OpenAI’s status as one of the world’s most valuable startups and mark a sea change for the AI sector.

“We’re seeing a consolidation of capital around clear winners in the general LLM [large language model] space — OpenAI, Perplexity, Mistral, LLaMA,” Hannah Chelkowski, co-founder and general partner at Blank Ventures, told PYMNTS. “This funding round further cements OpenAI’s position as a leader in this space.”

The commercial implications, that report added, could be far-reaching, with observers saying the AI fundraising effort could usher in a surge in AI-powered products and services across various sectors.

“Retailers might deploy more sophisticated chatbots and personalized shopping experiences, financial institutions could enhance fraud detection and algorithmic trading, and healthcare providers might leverage AI for more accurate diagnostics and treatment plans,” PYMNTS wrote.

