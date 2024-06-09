Apple Brands AI as ‘Apple Intelligence’

Artificial intelligence (AI) will have a starring role at Apple’s developer conference this week.

More to the point, “Apple Intelligence.”

That’s the name the company has given its AI system, which is coming to new versions of the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems, Bloomberg News reported Friday (June 7), citing sources familiar with Apple’s plans.

The report says Apple’s plans also include a partnership with OpenAI that powers a ChatGPT-like chatbot. The company is also preparing to showcase new software for the Vision Pro headset, Apple Watch and TV platforms.

According to the report, AI will take up about half of Apple’s two-hour WWDC presentation, with the company’s approach involving plugging the tech into as many of its apps as it can, ideally in ways that make customers’ everyday lives easier.

PYMNTS has contacted Apple for comment but has not yet gotten a reply.

The Bloomberg report said the new capabilities will be optional, and will require users to have at least an iPhone 15 Pro or one of the models due out this year. IPad or Mac users will at least need models with an M1 chip.

Bloomberg noted that Apple risks courting controversy by using the cloud for AI after years of arguing against employing cloud services for data processing. With that in mind, the company will devote a large section of WWDC to its AI precautions, such as security features on the chips that it’s using in its data centers.

The WWDC is also reportedly expected to feature the debut of Apple’s Passwords, a password manager app that will be part of the next iterations of the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems. The app will generate passwords, keep track of them, and let users import passwords from other password managers.

As covered here last month, Apple’s shift to AI hints at the obstacles the company faces as the tech landscape is increasingly dominated by the technology.

PYMNTS’ Karen Webster recently wrote that in spite of its impressive achievements, Apple faces fundamental strategic issues that pose major questions about its future as a leading mobile technology ecosystem and its massive market valuation.

“The implications of Apple’s AI push are far-reaching, potentially disrupting multiple industries and redefining user expectations,” PYMNTS wrote. “As more and more of Apple’s products become AI-powered, consumers will likely expect a level of intuitive, personalized interaction beyond traditional devices’ capabilities. This shift could pressure competitors to follow suit, accelerating the adoption of AI across the tech sector and beyond.”

