Report: Apple to Unveil Password Manager App

Apple will reportedly unveil a password manager app Monday (June 10) at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Dubbed “Passwords,” the app is expected to be part of the next versions of the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems, Bloomberg reported Thursday (June 6), citing unnamed sources.

Apple did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

Passwords generates passwords, keeps track of them, and allows users to import passwords from other password managers, according to the report. It also supports verification codes and can serve as an authentication app.

The app is designed to make it easier for users to log in to websites and software and aims to encourage them to use secure passwords, the report said.

This report comes at a time when companies are rolling out a passwordless technology, passkeys, as a more secure alternative to traditional authentication methods and a more seamless login experience across devices.

Passkeys, first introduced in 2022, are based on industry standards developed by World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the FIDO Alliance, and have been championed by Apple, eBay, Google, PayPal and other tech giants.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that the use of traditional password authentication is a hard habit to break. However, younger generations, especially, are ready to abandon passwords in favor of more advanced ID technology like biometrics, according to “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Entersekt collaboration.

While Apple’s new Passwords app will make its debut at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the focus of the event will be on artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Bloomberg report.

Among the AI-powered features to be introduced by the tech giant are notification summaries, instant photo editing, emojis and a more powerful version of Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, the report said.

This report comes a day after AI chipmaker Nvidia overtook Apple in market cap and took its place as the second most valuable public company in the U.S.

While Nvidia has benefited from investor interest in AI infrastructure, Apple’s growth has stalled this year amid issues like demand in China, manufacturing and the reception of its mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro.