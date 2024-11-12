FAA Eyes AI System to Watch America’s Airways

The nation’s air traffic cops are going high-tech. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants artificial intelligence (AI) to help monitor America’s crowded skies, part of a push to modernize how it monitors thousands of daily flights.

The FAA’s move to add machine-powered oversight aims to streamline how regulators track the nation’s bustling air corridors. Automated monitoring could mean quicker safety checks and fewer costly delays for airlines and shippers, betting billions on faster turnaround times and tighter schedules.

“In my recent research, I’ve found that AI-driven predictive analytics is revolutionizing aviation safety by proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate,” Pragati Gaikwad, an aerospace analyst at Straits Research, told PYMNTS.

“Predictive maintenance can reduce unplanned maintenance by up to 30% and maintenance costs by 20%. Real-time risk detection enhances flight safety, while improved weather forecasting reduces weather-related incidents by 10-20%.”

Major retailers and manufacturers stand to gain if AI monitoring helps planes stay on schedule, with cargo moving more reliably between warehouses and distribution hubs. Supply chain managers say smoother air traffic could tighten delivery windows, especially for time-sensitive shipments like fresh food and medical supplies.

Safer Skies Through AI?

Through a recent request for information, the FAA is asking technology companies to propose systems that would analyze flight data and flag potential concerns. The FAA said it wants the new tools to provide faster insights into the mountains of data it collects from thousands of daily flights — though officials emphasize they’re still in the early stages of exploring how AI might fit into their safety mission.

Arunkumar Thirunagalingam, McKesson’s senior manager of data and technical operations, told PYMNTS that AI’s weather forecasting capabilities give airlines sharper insights into flight conditions. By crunching historical and real-time weather data, these systems spot potential hazards early, helping airlines route flights more safely and reduce delays.

AI is also making an impact in the cockpit. Garmin’s latest avionics systems are equipped with AI-powered weather forecasting, which provides pilots with real-time updates and offers suggestions to reroute flights around storms. These systems have proven critical during unpredictable weather patterns, enhancing decision-making under pressure.

AI is also changing how airlines handle maintenance. Monitoring sensors across aircraft systems catches potential problems before they cause trouble. This means airlines can fix issues before they lead to costly downtime while keeping their planes in top shape and meeting all safety regulations.

Aircraft giants like Airbus and Boeing have begun relying on AI-driven predictive maintenance, which uses data from thousands of flights to anticipate and prevent problems before they arise.

Airbus’s Skywise platform, for example, analyzes data from engines, wings and landing gear, predicting when components need service and helping airlines avoid costly, last-minute repairs. Boeing has introduced its own smart maintenance system, alerting ground crews to potential issues in real time and cutting down on unscheduled repairs.

AI Training for Pilots

AI is reshaping how pilots train for the cockpit beyond maintenance and weather forecasting, Thirunagalingam noted. AI can create realistic training scenarios by drawing on extensive flight data, including past incidents and successful emergency responses. These simulations put pilots through their paces in challenging situations, from rough weather to equipment problems, helping them build vital experience before encountering such events in actual flights.

The AI systems also personalize each pilot’s training experience, adjusting difficulty based on performance. Once a pilot masters one challenge, the system introduces more brutal scenarios or new variables, ensuring pilots develop a comprehensive skill set across diverse flying conditions.

“For example, if a pilot hesitates or makes an error in response to a simulated problem, the AI can offer actionable suggestions on how to correct it, emphasizing best practices to improve decision-making under pressure,” Thirunagalingam said.

Future AI systems might reduce the use of humans in the airline industry. Airbus is testing “DragonFly,” an AI system capable of autonomously diverting an aircraft in emergencies, potentially enhancing in-flight safety.

Rolls-Royce, in collaboration with Intel, is developing an AI platform designed to predict engine issues before they occur, which could reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency.

Xwing, a startup, has also conducted tests of a Cessna aircraft using AI for gate-to-gate operations with minimal human intervention.